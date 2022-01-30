Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,903 shares during the period. Onto Innovation comprises about 2.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Onto Innovation worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $84.67 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

