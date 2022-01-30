Ontology 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.54 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $413.05 million and approximately $35.54 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00180320 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00028380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00027255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00076512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.00370682 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

