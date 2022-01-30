Ontology Gas Hits 1-Day Volume of $82.02 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $179.81 million and $82.02 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00046389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109275 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,138,989 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

