OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,191 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.38% of OP Bancorp worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000.

In related news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

