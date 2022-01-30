Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Holdings Raised by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331,744 shares during the quarter. Open Lending accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 11.64% of Open Lending worth $530,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,250 shares of company stock worth $2,044,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.33. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

