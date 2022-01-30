Open Platform Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $90,111.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

