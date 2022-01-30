OpenOcean (OOE) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $22.69 million and $3.01 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.99 or 0.06845506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,951.61 or 1.00076718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00052294 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

