Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after buying an additional 70,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $624.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $629.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

