Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 931.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

NYSE:ESI opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

