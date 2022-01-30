Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,768 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Core Laboratories worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 34,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.