Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,426 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Momentive Global worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNTV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

