Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

