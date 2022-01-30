Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.