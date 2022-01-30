Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

