Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after buying an additional 48,403 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 380,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,433,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.08.

Shares of MSI opened at $227.12 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

