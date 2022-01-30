Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,844,000 after buying an additional 50,792 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,613,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPRO. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $17.40 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

