Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.78.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.