Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,935,000 after buying an additional 228,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after buying an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,397,000 after buying an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,266,000 after buying an additional 114,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

