Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $58.80 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

