Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,778 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244,166 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,004,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,691,000 after buying an additional 58,179 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after buying an additional 93,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,520,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,696,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of AER opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.