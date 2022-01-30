Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,240 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $1,628,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 16.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 29.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:CNS opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

