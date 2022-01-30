Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,996 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 486.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.80.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.43 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.31 and a 200-day moving average of $188.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

