Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $1,307,732. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.