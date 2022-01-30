Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in UDR by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in UDR by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

