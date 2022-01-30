Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $643.52 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

