Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $243.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

