Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,297 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $304,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,608,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 399,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 204,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 134,342 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

CS stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

