Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,879 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $49.92 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

