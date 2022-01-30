Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,840 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,968,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

