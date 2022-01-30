Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 36,034 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 348,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $20.35 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

