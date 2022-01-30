Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $644.97 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $760.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.