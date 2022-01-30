Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

FNF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

