Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,800 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after buying an additional 486,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 134,062 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,889,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,210,000 after buying an additional 284,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 94.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after buying an additional 642,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

