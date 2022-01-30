Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 42,903 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,903 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.