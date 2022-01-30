Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,749 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.00 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

