Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

