Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 9.6% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE opened at $16.39 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

