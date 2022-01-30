Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPS shares. boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

