Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 133.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tenable by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 6.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of TENB opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

