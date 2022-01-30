Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $112,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,880,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

