Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Unilever by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,624,000 after purchasing an additional 374,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.30 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

