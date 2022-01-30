Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SEA by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 84.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.75.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.96 and a 200-day moving average of $285.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $119.41 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

