Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $87,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $130.98 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $127.63 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

