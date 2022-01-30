Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

