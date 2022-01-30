Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of 8X8 worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in 8X8 by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

