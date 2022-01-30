Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cognyte Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $692.28 million and a PE ratio of 349.67. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.