Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Watsco by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $279.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

