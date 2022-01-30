Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE:ABB opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.