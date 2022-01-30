Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $56.40 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

