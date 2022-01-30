Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Apogee Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 259,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after buying an additional 202,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,501 shares of company stock worth $301,387. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.95%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

